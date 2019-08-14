TDOC Administrator Debra K. Johnson Enforced Civil Rights

State correction department administrator Debra Johnson had many friends. This undated photo portrays, from left rear, Sherry Porter, Johnson and Jennifer Wilson, and from left front, Carolyn Owens, Joyce Frierson, and Elizabeth Carothers. Family photo

NASHVILLE, TN — Slain state correctional administrator Debra K. Johnson enforced equal rights as she managed prisons, according to friends and relatives Sunday at her mother’s home where she grew up.

Johnson’s accused killer, escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson, was set for arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Lauderdale County Justice Center in Ripley, a state courts official said Tuesday. The hearing was expected to last nearly 15 minutes.

Johnson “just wanted equal rights in prison for everybody,” her mother, Annie Porter said in the family room of her Haynes Manor home, remembering her daughter and pondering circumstances around the Aug. 7 death.

“Debra really saw them as people, not even as inmates,” Mrs. Porter said. “She didn’t see it as color.”

Mrs. Porter is baffled about why Johnson’s accused killer was a trusty and allowed to mow the lawn at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning. “I don’t understand why he had all the freedom he had,” Porter said.

It’s been widely reported that Johnson was well-liked by inmates for her management style, and that sometimes she’d have coffee with an inmate. Watson was convicted on charges of felony aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse. He was serving a 15-year sentence.

When Porter looks at Watson’s photo, she sees an immoral and malevolent man.

“I see an evil person,” she said of “his looks; his demeanor … I just saw him as evil. More like a devil …” Porter’s seen evil, but, “not like this.”

Since her daughter’s murder, Porter’s been able to sleep, but mostly because she’s tired.

Johnson hadn’t decided what she’d do in retirement, but Porter quoted her daughter as saying she’d “sleep all day” if she could.

After nearly 38 years with the Department of Correction, Johnson planned to retire at “the last of December,” Porter said. Her daughter had worked her way up in the department, having served at least twice as a warden. Johnson was living and died in a state-owned house on the prison grounds.

“I never expected that I would be burying my daughter, my child. She was the most sweetest, loving, giving, happy-go-lucky … She loved me and I loved her.”

Debra’s daughter, Shernaye “Sha” (Shay) Johnson, has restated information about how much inmates cared about Johnson. Some offered money from their prison accounts for Watson’s reward, reportedly up to $52,500 during the manhunt that ended Sunday morning several miles from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.

“A lot of the inmates [who’d been institutionalized where Debra Johnson was a warden] expressed that they wanted to send money somehow,” said Johnson, who has a doctorate of education from Trevecca Nazarene University and a masters degree in nursing from Tennessee State University. “For me, it was so sweet because as we all know, they don’t get paid … market value, for their work in prison, so for them to take the time and … want to assist in the capture of him by donating … it meant everything.”

No dollar amount was indicated, she said, “but I did request that they send letters about what our mother meant to them.”

The Porters have lived in Maury County and Chicago, but the family lived in the Haynes Haven neighborhood for nearly 40 years. Debra Johnson was the leader of “The Inseparable Pack,” the subject of a report in The Tennessee Tribune’s print edition this week. The Inseparable Pack of four girls who grew up as neighborhood friends and through their graduation together from Tennessee State University did everything together.