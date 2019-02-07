Tennessee Tribune Goes Retail at BNA

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Tribune will be amongst the new retailers in the newly remodeled BNA International Airport. Plans were unveiled at a news conference last week of the partnership between the Nashville International Airport and Fraport USA for its new concessions and retail program. Fraport USA is leading the development and management of 133,000 square feet of concessions space at BNA from February 2019 through January 2029. For the airport’s 16 million annual passengers, the reimagined program will emphasize local flavor and flare.

“The Tennessee Tribune Retail will have a full service retail space providing products of local flavor and uniqueness, as well as national products, that reflect the rich culture and heritage of Nashville,” said Rosetta Miller Perry, Publisher and CEO of the Tribune.

Other establishments include Princes’s Hot Chicken, Tootsies, Slim and Husky’s, Biscuit Love, Max, ACME Feed and Seed and Parnassus. Upon completion, the concessions program will include more than 90 new locations of food and beverage, specialty retail, passenger services, news and gifts and amenities. There were 432 RFP responses that involved months of planning, recruiting and community outreach.

“We have a vision to bring the heart and soul of the region to the concessions program at the Nashville International Airport,” said Ben Zandi, president and CEO of Fraport USA.

Dr. Dexter Samuels, Chair of the BNA Board of Commissioners congratulated the businesses who have shown an interest in participating in the unique and exciting concessions program at BNA. “It is a diverse group of restaurants and retailers that reflect the quality and innovation that make our city successful and inclusive. I applaud Fraport for their proactive customer-centric approach in helping the airport reimagine its concession program and look forward to its resounding success,” said Samuels.

“When we first started the process of revamping the BNA concessions program more than a year ago, we knew we wanted to create a more authentic Nashville experience for our travelers,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville Internatinal Airport president and CEO. “With that goal in mind, Fraport is committed to delivering a concessions program that features a diverse array of local operators who showcase the best of our city and region. From the moment our customers enter the terminal or step foot off the plane, they will experience the sights, sounds and flavors that make Music City so distinctive.”

The program also brings “street pricing” to BNA—an assurance that customers will pay no more for goods at the airport’s concessions than they would at a comparable location. “We have pulled off the impossible,” said Zandi. “Visitors at BNA will experience the sights, sounds and flavor of Nashville. Dreams have taken flight because this program is iconic, authentic, revolutionary and visionary.”

Bill Freeman, BNA Commissioner said, “I am thrilled the Tennessee Tribune will have a retail store at the airport because I know the Tennessee Tribune will bring distinction, flavor and a level of diverse style to the establishment. Additionally, a plethora of restaurants and retail establishments will represent Nashville quite well.”

“Mrs. Perry has always been a trailblazer and this venture is just another testimony for her actions, and I am looking forward to the new community partnership with Fraport-USA,” said Richard Manson, Tennessee Tribune’s legal counsel. In January, she received the 2019 National Newspaper Publisher Lifetime Achievement Award. “She is a tireless fighter for justice, equality and advocate for equity and equality, having been the founder of the Black Chamber of Commerce,” he added.

This new concessions and retail program positions BNA to be a world class airport in a world class city. Fraport USA is the developer and manager of the retail, food and beverage operations at five major airports in the United States, including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI). A leading airport concessions model in North America, Fraport USA projects rant among the highest for per-passenger spending and consistently receive accolades for innovation and customer service.

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) was established in 1970 and owns and operates Nashville International Airport (BNA) and the John C. Tune Airport (JWN). With more than 15.9 million passengers visiting each year, Nashville International Airport is the fourth fastest growing airport among the top 50 airports in North America. BNA serves 460 daily flights to more than 65 nonstop markets. It is the 33rd busiest airport in the U. S.