Turner Construction Topping Out of 1200 Broadway

NASHVILLE, TN — Turner Construction Company’s Nashville office announced the topping out of 1200 Broadway, the luxury mixed-use high-rise in downtown Nashville. The 26-floor complex began construction in Sept. 2017 and is set for completion in December.

The 860,000-square-foot complex is owned and being developed by Endeavor Real Estate Group of Austin, Texas. It occupies a prominent location across the street from the former Tennessean building, on the block bordered by Broadway on the south, 12th Avenue North on the east and George L. Davis Boulevard on the west. The site for many years was occupied by an automotive dealership – first Hippodrome Oldsmobile and most recently Nelson Mazda.

“1200 Broadway will be Nashville’s first high-rise renter-by-choice, condo-quality multifamily development. We suspect that both the residential and creative office tenants will really value having immediate access to a Whole Foods Market and their expansive selection of groceries, food stations and prepared meals. The views from 1200 Broadway to downtown, The Gulch and Vanderbilt are exceptional, and the walkability to Nashville’s best shopping, bars, restaurants and entertainment options in downtown and The Gulch is exceptional,” said Jamil Alam, Endeavor Real Estate Group’s managing principal. “Turner and the entire 1200 Broadway team are doing a great job and have been great partners to Endeavor.”

The building’s exterior will be a combination of hand-laid brick, stucco, aluminum-framed glazing and metal panels. Whole Foods Market will occupy 41,500 square feet on the ground floor of 1200 Broadway, with two levels of below-grade grocer-dedicated parking. The high-rise will also consist of an additional 5,000 square feet of retail on the ground floor and 67,000 square feet of creative office on levels 6 and 7. A six-story parking garage will offer 710 spaces, with spaces allocated for retail shoppers.

There will be 313 luxury apartments from levels 8 through 26, including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and top-floor penthouses. The apartments will feature gourmet kitchens and spacious floor plans. Apartment residents will also have access to a sky lounge on level 26, as well as luxury amenities including a fitness center, an indoor-outdoor club lounge with a professional kitchen, an outdoor pool, fire pits, barbecue grills, a dog park, a dog wash and a 24/7 concierge.

Dallas firm HKS is the architect on the project. Also collaborating on the project are Brockette Davis Drake of Austin, Texas (structural engineer); Blum Consulting Engineers of Dallas (mechanical and electrical engineer); Civil Site Design Group of Nashville (civil engineer); SWA Group of Dallas (landscape architect); Cassella Interiors of Nashville (interior designer); A.R. Coleman Corp. of Canton, Georgia (owner’s construction manager); and IDIBRI of Addison, Texas (security, data and AV).

“We’re proud to be working on this prominent project in Nashville’s thriving downtown, which showcases our ability to deliver a high-quality product while overcoming logistical hurdles. We’ll continue to commit both our significant resources here in Nashville and Turner’s most experienced high-rise, multi-family experts from across the country as this project proceeds toward completion later this year,” said John Gromos, vice president and general manager of Turner Construction Company in Nashville.

Turner General Superintendent Steve Shockley and Endeavor Principal Will Marsh spoke at the topping-out ceremony, which was attended by workers and others involved with the project.

Turner is a North America-based, international construction services company. Since opening its office in the city in 1975 to construct several buildings for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Turner Construction Company/Nashville has played a significant role in shaping Middle Tennessee’s skyline. Its Nashville resume includes such iconic buildings as Bridgestone Arena, the new Tennessee State Museum, the Hill Center Brentwood, 14 buildings on the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Campus and numerous buildings and renovations on the Saint Thomas Hospital Campus. Among current active projects are additions to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and Saint Thomas Rutherford and the construction of 1200 Broadway, Broadwest and 13th & Demonbreun. Learn more at www.turnerconstruction.com or follow Turner on Twitter at @TurnerMidSouth.