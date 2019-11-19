Weeden Resigns as Executive Director at Metro Nashville Community Oversight

NASHVILLE, TN — The Community Oversight Board (COB) and Metro Nashville Community Oversight (MNCO) staff announced today that William Weeden has officially resigned from the Executive Director’s position with MNCO, effective December 2, 2019.

Weeden explained his reason for resignation was due to extreme stress and a belief that serving as the Executive Director of the COB was no longer a good fit for him. He shared with the MNCO staff that while he is deeply saddened to be leaving, he believes now more than ever that the Department is in its best position to move forward and continue with the work of the community.

Weeden plans to move back to Chicago.

Weeden has held the role of Executive Director since April 2019, and in that time has worked towards the success of the COB and MNCO department.

With the announcement of Mr. Weeden’s resignation, Assistant Executive Director Jill Fitcheard assumes the role of Interim Executive Director as the Board works with Metro HR to identify the next Executive Director.

“Mr. Weeden’s decision to resign and end his service in such an abrupt manner is both startling and disappointing, but it will no way disrupt our process,” stated Board Chair Ashlee Davis. “The indispensable work of the COB and MNCO staff will continue to move forward because the city and communities of Nashville have that expectation and we all remain committed to this work. We have made incredible progress over the last year, and I look forward to continuing this work as we move forward.”

The next COB meeting will be held this Wednesday, November 20, at the Howard Office Building Sonny West Conference Room, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

About the COB & MNCO

Metropolitan Nashville Community Oversight was formed after a coalition of social justice advocates called Community Oversight Now led the push for the Community Oversight Board after several police shootings took place in Nashville. MNCO conducts independent, thorough, and unbiased investigations of police misconduct, provides a safe place for both members of the public and police officers to communicate effectively and operates through transparency, education and community outreach.