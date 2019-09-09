Winnie Forrester Stealing Signs

NASHVILLE, TN – An unknown voter in Metro Council District 2 is accusing Winifred “Winnie” Forrester of stealing signs at the Bordeaux Library Early Voting Site on Friday and took her picture. The district is predominantly African American. Forrester is a white homeowner who has built a home in this historic African American district.

The signs say: Visit Toombs4Tax.com (See photo below), a political website noting

that Kyzonté Toombs, a candidate for District 2, would hike the property tax rate, and that Forrester, Toombs main supporter, is staking a claim in District 2, her place of residence for three years now. Her children do not attend school in District 2.

On her Linked-in page, Forrester touts her experience as a member of every group that is African American – the Haynes-Trinity Neighborhood Coalition steering committee and the Haynes Heights Neighborhood Association.

It also has been alleged by her opponents that Forrester has tried to wrest control of the neighborhood by shaking down developers for money and squeezing concessions from them.

In one case, Forrester allegedly prompted developers to pay her organization and an unknown church $45,000 dollars. Two checks for the church totaled $25,000. Then it was alleged that she approached the unknown church and asked for the money back so she could finance one of her unknown non registered non-profit organizations.

The other two checks, totaling $20,000, was reportedly funneled to the Haynes Heights Neighborhood Association. Forrester, her opponents surmise, has control of all money that comes into District 2.

Pressing for an accounting of the $45,000, Forrester’s opponents pointed out that she refuses to explain to the community how she derived the money, whose name is on the bank account, and the name of the bank that holds those funds.

Moreover, her opponents say unequivocally that Forrest has received money for a non-profit organization under a name that does not exist by state law. They say she wields power and control over District 2, in addition to being the treasurer for candidate Toombs for Metro Council.

If Toombs wins the election to the Metro Council District 2 seat, Forrester’s opponents fear she will have a lock on controlling the district and joining Mendes to support his program that has an negative effect on African Americans in general. She and Toombs both publicly supported the 16 percent property tax increase that failed in the Metro Council earlier this year.