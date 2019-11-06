MURFREESBORO, TN— Kelsey Ketron is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bond after a county Grand Jury returned three indictments against her, officials with Murfreesboro’s police department said.

The daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron is facing more than 70 separate charges after months of controversy regarding her actions as an employee of her father’s company, Universal International Insurance.

Ketron had been practicing insurance without a license, something her father said he thought was not illegal as she was acting in an administrative role when asked in front of his company’s office as it was being searched by police in July. She has also been accused of fraud by multiple clients of the agency for premiums paid for insurance that never materialized and resulted in policy cancellations on the properties. Ketron also allegedly presented false information to clients in reassuring them that “everything had been taken care of.”

She’s facing 30 counts of Impersonating a Licensed Professional, 14 counts of Money Laundering, 12 counts of Aggravated Perjury, five counts of Fraudulent Insurance Acts $250,000 or more, five counts of Forgery $250,000 or more, two counts of Fraudulent Insurance Acts $60,000 – $250,000, Fraudulent Insurance Acts $10,000 – $59,999, Theft of Property $10,000 – $60,000, and Theft of Property $60,000 – $250,000, said Larry Flowers, spokesman for Murfreesboro Police Department.

Ketron was served with the indictments and taken into custody Monday evening at her home by MPD detective Chris Pitts and booked into the detention center.

Hamilton County’s District Attorney’s office was tapped by the State District Attorney’s office to prosecute her case due to Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones and his staff’s recusal from the case because of a conflict of interest.

Ketron’s case is set to be heard by a Circuit Court on Nov. 25, Flowers said.