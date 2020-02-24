SISTER CITIES OF NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES 7 NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Nashville, Tenn.- Sister Cities of Nashville announced its new board members for 2020. They are:

· David Butler, Birch Healthcare Insights

· Renuka Christoph, Music City Center

· Tom Elmlinger, Elmlinger Law

· Dr. Lee Fentriss, Heritage Medical Associates

· Hiroshi Goto, Alliance Bernstein

· Dr. Jeff Mahoney, Radiologist

· Tabitha Robinson, NES

“Sister Cities of Nashville is pleased to welcome these seven individuals to our Board of Directors,” said Board President Barry Kolar. “Their variety of personal and professional backgrounds will be an incredible asset to the organization as we continue to grow. We look forward to them representing Nashville both here and abroad.”

Sister Cities of Nashville is celebrating its 30th Anniversary in 2020 with a variety of delegation visits from several of their nine Sister Cities, activities, and fundraisers. For more information about the nine Sister Cities, or to find out how to participate in Sister Cities of Nashville’s events, student exchanges, adult exchanges, and other opportunities, please visit www.scnashville.org.