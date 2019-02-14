Sisters of Standard to Host Annual Women’s Weekend

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

COLUMBIA, TN — Sisters of Standard will host its 12th Annual Women’s Weekend at New Life Ministries in Columbia, Tennessee. The annual event attracts guests from guests from Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, and across the state of Tennessee. The theme for the conference is, “StreetWalkers: Women In & Out the Streets” John 4:28-30. Conference Host Shelley Taylor explains, “There is a harvest of souls in the streets, and The Church must leave the comfort of our pews and go out to the streets to gather them. Imagine the prophets and evangelists, pastors and teachers who are sleeping in the streets, dancing in the clubs, drinking in the bars … who need to be awakened to salvation and purpose.” There is no registration fee for this weekend filled with excellent speakers, anointed music, relevant teaching, and powerful prayer.

On Thursday, February 28, 2019, the weekend will begin with prayer. Intercessors from around the region will come together at 6pm with both petitions and praises for the body of Christ, the secular government, and will cry out for revival.

Friday, March 1, the ladies will continue with prayer at 6pm, and worship at 6:30pm. Lady Rosaline Brinkley from Church of Joel in Lebanon, Tennessee will be the speaker.

On Saturday, March 2, the weekend continues at 9am with the “PTA,” or Palm Tree Academy. Host Shelley Taylor explains, “In the Book of Judges Chapter 4, we learn that the Prophetess and Judge Deborah imparted wisdom from under a palm tree; we will have our own ‘Palm Tree” learning moments during Women’s Weekend 2019.” At the Palm Tree Academy, Prophetess Melissa Sanders of Atlanta, Georgia, will impart, instruct and encourage.

A Birmingham, Alabama native, Sanders has traveled across the U.S. and Japan ministering in Word and in song. She holds a bachelors in Human Resource Management from Faulkner University, a masters in Christian Leadership from Liberty University, and a masters in Human Services (concentration in Executive Leadership). Known as, a “prophetic

Midwife,” she is the author of the book, “The Three Trimesters of Prayer” with forward written by Apostle John Eckhardt. She is a faithful and active member of Embassy North (Atlanta, GA) where Apostle Bryan Meadows serves as the senior leader.

The Saturday PTA is followed by a luncheon at 1pm, which also includes several Christian Vendors with modest clothing, natural skincare and beauty products, shapeware, jewelry and more.

On Sunday morning at 11:30am, conference host, Shelley Taylor, will deliver the Word of God. She is the founder and leader of Sisters of Standard, a parachurch ministry with the mission to equip women with the tools, the training to fulfill their purpose, at home, in the marketplace and in ministry.

Sunday evening at 5pm, Dr. Wilma Taylor, from Chicago, Illinois, will be the speaker. A registered nurse, minister, motivationalist, revivalist and trainer, she has a life changing message with an unusual way of reaching people. She travels the globe in missions work, and served as the Supervisor of Women for the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) in Guyana, South America.

Services will be held at New Life Ministries, 317 East 18th Street, Columbia TN (Pastor Christopher Taylor). The PTA and Luncheon will be held at The Edge Church, 2112 Highland Avenue, Columbia TN (Bishop Andy Turner). The event also includes door prizes and giveaways for the guests. Check the Sisters of Standard Facebook page for more information.