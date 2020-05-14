YWCA Opens Nominations for Academy for Women of Achievement

NASHVILLE, TN — YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee is calling for nominations for the 29th annual Academy for Women of Achievement. The AWA award recognizes Middle Tennessee women who have made extraordinary accomplishments through career success, community service and leadership. They are also dedicated to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice freedom and dignity for all.

Nomination forms are available on the YWCA’s website, and the deadline for submitting nominations is Sunday, May 31. Honorees will be announced in July. The 2020 event co-chairs are YWCA board member Kendra Deas, past YWCA board chair Patricia Pierce and Yvonne Wood. Both Pierce and Wood are past AWA honorees.

“The Academy for Women of Achievement recognizes women who have made their own unique mark on the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community,” said YWCA President and CEO Sharon K. Roberson. “Honorees are passionate about empowering other women and improving the community in which we live, work and play. They are role models to us all.”

The YWCA also honors a local organization each year with the AWA corporate award. Corporate nominees must be Middle Tennessee companies or organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to aid the entry, career advancement and working conditions of female employees.

Since 1992, YWCA has inducted 171 women and 31 organizations into the prestigious Academy for Women of Achievement.

The AWA program is an inspiring and time-honored tradition. It also serves as a primary fundraiser for the 122-year-old nonprofit. YWCA programs have a tremendous impact on our community and are focused on making sure women, girls and families are safe, educated and given opportunities to succeed. Proceeds fund lifesaving and life-changing programs including the Weaver Domestic Violence Center, Girls Inc., AMEND Together, the Family Learning Center and Dress for Success Nashville.

The AWA award ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel. YWCA is monitoring the region’s current health situation and following Mayor John Cooper’s Roadmap to Reopening Nashville and will adjust the program date and format if needed.

To learn more about YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee and access the AWA nomination forms, please visit www.ywcanashville.com/awa.