Love’s Healthy Start Festival July 27th

By Tribune staff

School will be starting soon, and one of the summer’s staple events is always an indicator that students will shortly be returning to classes. Education has always been a priority for Representative Harold Love, Jr., and he began his Love’s Healthy Start Festival as a means of helping prepare both parents and students for a new school year.

The seventh annual Love’s Healthy Start Festival, presented by Tyson Foods, will be held Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Hadley Park. Once again it will feature information from several local organizations including Tennessee State University, and MNPS will provide school supplies, resources and tips for those headed back to school.

The event’s purpose remains to have various organization be a catalyst for community dialogue and action around strengthening families, and also making neighborhoods a safer place for families and children to live and prosper. It’s a day of free family fun, and also features a health fair, free backpacks and school supply giveaways, free food and drinks, plus a variety of live music with performances from local entertainers of all ages.

Along with Tyson Foods, other sponsors and key collaborators in the Love’s Healthy Start Fest are Tennessee State University,.Lee Chapel A.M.E. Church, Hella Temple #105 Shriners, The Otter Creek Church, The LINKS Incorporated, Gamma Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, and Advance Financial Corporation.