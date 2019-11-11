American Muslims Commemorate Veterans Day with New Campaign

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA calls on its members to show its support for American troops and veterans that sacrificed their lives for this country and for those who are protecting us today. As founders of the previous “Muslims for Loyalty” campaign in America, the community strives to uphold the words of the Prophet Muhammad who taught: “Love of one’s country is a part of faith.” The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has become the leading Muslim organization to showcase support and respect for veterans through this new campaign.
“Under the leadership of our international spiritual leader, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community always promotes loyalty towards one’s own country and homeland, which is why we proudly celebrate Veterans Day for our community to show its continued loyalty,” said Amjad Mahmood Khan, National Director of Public Affairs for Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA. “We love this nation and proudly support those women and men who bravely serve and protect it.”
About Ahmadiyya Muslim Community:
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is the only Islamic organization to believe that the long- awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. Ahmad claimed to be the metaphorical second coming of Jesus of Nazareth and the divine guide, whose advent was foretold by the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace. Ahmad’s advent has brought about an unprecedented era of Islamic revival and moderation. He divested Muslims of fanatical beliefs and practices by vigorously championing Islam’s true and essential teachings.