American Muslims Commemorate Veterans Day with New Campaign

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA is proud to participate in the international “Muslims for Remembrance” campaign to remember and show support for the sacrifices of this nation’s armed forces. The international campaign rallies Muslims young and old across the world to show support for veterans and their country.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA calls on its members to show its support for American troops and veterans that sacrificed their lives for this country and for those who are protecting us today. As founders of the previous “Muslims for Loyalty” campaign in America, the community strives to uphold the words of the Prophet Muhammad who taught: “Love of one’s country is a part of faith.” The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has become the leading Muslim organization to showcase support and respect for veterans through this new campaign.

“Under the leadership of our international spiritual leader, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community always promotes loyalty towards one’s own country and homeland, which is why we proudly celebrate Veterans Day for our community to show its continued loyalty,” said Amjad Mahmood Khan, National Director of Public Affairs for Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA. “We love this nation and proudly support those women and men who bravely serve and protect it.”