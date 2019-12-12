Arizona Governor Says State Will Keep Welcoming Refugees

NASHVILLE, TN — The Associated Press published recently an article on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s letter rejecting the Trump Administration’s executive order to allow states to decide to continue participating in the refugee resettlement program.

The Southern Christian Coalition urges Gov. Bill Lee to follow Ducey’s decision and not only admit refugees in Tennessee but to also encourage all appropriate levels of government to welcome, not turn away the most vulnerable among us.

The article references the letter Ducey wrote in his letter to Pompeo: “’Refugees arriving in the United States have been vetted and approved by the appropriate national security agencies and Department of State and have been granted legal entry to make a new home in the land of the free,’” Ducey wrote. He said that as Arizona’s governor, “’I consent to initial refugee resettlement in Arizona as per terms of the President’s Executive Order.’”