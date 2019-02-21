CBCF Hosts Annual AVOICE Heritage Celebration

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

Rep. Karen Bass, Rep. Maxine Waters, Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Rep. Bobby Scott, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, and Rep. Elijah Cummings among CBC members to be honored

WASHINGTON, DC — On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) will host the 10th installment of its official Black History Month program, the AVOICE Heritage Celebration, and will honor the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) chair and the five CBC members who chair House committees in the 116th Congress.

Heritage 2019 entitled, “Roots, Return, Remembrance: The Congressional Black Caucus and the Black Agenda,” will reflect on the many diverse stories of migration by African Americans and share how these personal journeys shaped the mission of the CBC.

Honoring leaders who have significantly impacted the global Black diaspora through a political, social and historical agenda of empowerment, the program will feature a fireside chat with the awardees, a special performances by the Washington Performing Arts and a screening of “Who I Am,” a short video that will feature the legacy of the five committee chairs.

Members of the media must submit a request for credentials here. The deadline to apply for media credentials is Feb. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. ET. Space is limited.

10th Annual AVOICE Heritage Celebration

• Rep. Karen Bass, CBC Chair – Distinguished Champion for Global Black Empowerment Awardee

Distinguished Leader of Black Legislative Empowerment Awardees:

• Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Chair, House Committee on Financial Services

• Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Chair, House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

• Congressman Robert “Bobby” C. Scott, Chair, House Committee on Education and Labor

• Congressman Bennie G. Thompson, Chair, House Committee on Homeland Security

• Congressman Elijah Cummings, Chair, House Committee on Oversight and Reform

• Dr. Elsie L. Scott – Interim President and CEO, Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.

• Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. (fireside chat moderator) – President and CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association

• Tiffany D. Cross (mistresses of ceremonies) – Co-Founder, Managing Editor and Curator, The Beat DC

WHERE: Eaton Hotel Washington 1201 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20005

WHEN: February 26, 2019. Preset for videographers and still photographers will begin at 6:45 p.m. All other Press should arrive by 7:15 p.m. to be seated.

The event supports the AVOICE Virtual Library Project, a digital archive of nine exhibits that showcase the CBC’s history and contemporary impact on public policies affecting Black Americans.

Visit cbcfinc.org and follow the CBCF on Twitter and Instagram @CBCFInc for more information. Join the conversation online using #RememberOurRoots.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF), established in 1976, is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute, committed to advancing the global black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public. For more information, visit www.cbcfinc.org.