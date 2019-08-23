Rep. Love Files Resolution for Commemoration

NASHVILLE, TN — State Representative Harold Love Jr. has filed a resolution to be considered in this Friday’s special legislative session that would honor the 400 years of contributions that Africans and African Americans have made in this country.

The resolution is tied to the anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in

colonial Virginia in August 1619. The U.S. Congress and several states have established a “400 Years of African American History Commission” to commemorate the anniversary. The Commission is carrying out events across the country designed to celebrate the contributions African Americans have made since 1619, despite the debilitating effects of slavery and Jim Crow laws.

Rep. Love (D-District 58) says, “Despite the inequity that still remains among African-American populations with many families net worth being less than a late-model car; Africans and African-Americans have contributed to all aspects of American life, from politics to popular music and from sports to scientific innovations. These achievements need to be celebrated, honored and reported.” The resolution (HJR7009) is sponsored in the Senate by Raumesh Akbari (D-District 29). Sen. Akbari added: “While 2019 marks 400 years since the first African was brought to America and forced into slavery, this enslavement is not our only story. Since 1619, African Americans have contributed to the very fabric of our nation, and in all facets of life, you can see and feel the impact. Through this resolution, we want to remember our dark and painful history, while also celebrating the achievement and the resiliency of our people.”