TSU President Glenda Glover statement on the passing of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 17, 2019) – Tennessee State University is saddened to learn that the Honorable Elijah Cummings has died. U.S. Rep. Cummings, D-Maryland, was a stalwart in the fight for justice and equality, and will be deeply missed as an unrelenting advocate for our country’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
During a visit to Washington last year, I had the pleasure of speaking with Rep. Cummings about the financial needs and continued support of TSU and other HBCUs during a Congressional Black Caucus event. He sternly told me, “Keep up the fight for your university, and all HBCUs. Don’t let them close another one.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues.
Facebook Comments