Cooper Adds Two Tennesseans to Staff

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) announced today the addition of two Tennesseans to his staff.

Dr. Brittany-Rae Gregory, a native of Memphis, serves as press secretary for Rep. Cooper. Prior to joining Congressman Cooper’s office, Gregory interned in the Obama administration and worked for Nashville-based duGard Public Relations firm. Most recently she taught in the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Gregory received her Doctorate of Philosophy in Communications, Culture and Media Studies from Howard University where she studied the intersection of urban development and higher education. Gregory is also a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and Wellesley College.

Maria Amalla of Nashville serves as staff assistant. Before joining Congressman Cooper’s office, Amalla served as a field organizer for the Tennessee Democratic Party and interned in the office of former Mayor Megan Barry. Amalla also previously worked as a paralegal for the Maggio Katar Immigration Law Firm.

Amalla is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Amalla is also a native Spanish speaker.

Both Amalla and Gregory will be based in the D.C. office.

“I am happy to have both Brittany-Rae and Maria as part of the staff,” Rep. Cooper said. “They bring varied experience, a wealth of knowledge, and a passion for the Middle Tennessee area to their respective positions.”