Derryberry Elected as Chair of the Board of Commissioners

NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners elected Robin Derryberry of Chattanooga to serve as Chair of the Board for the Commission. The election was announced at the July 19, 2019 Commission meeting.

Derryberry was appointed to the nine-member Board of Commissioners by former Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, in 2015, where she served as a representative of East Tennessee. In her new role, she will lead a nine member Board of Commissioners during her two-year term. Derryberry replaces Annazette Houston of Knoxville. Houston served as Chair of the Board from January 2015 to June 2019.

Derryberry is a seventh generation Tennessean. She earned her undergraduate and master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is the owner of Derryberry Public Relations in Chattanooga where she practices public, media and government relations. Derryberry was honored as one of Chattanooga’s “Women of Distinction.” She is an active member of the Chattanooga Rotary Club.

“From day one, Chair Derryberry came in ready to work,” said Beverly Watts, THRC executive director. “We are delighted to have her as our new Board Chair and we look forward to her leadership.”

THRC is an independent state agency, the Commission is responsible for enforcing the Tennessee Human Rights Act and the Tennessee Disability Act which prohibits discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age (40 and over in employment), familial status (housing only) and retaliation in employment, housing and public accommodations. To file a complaint of discrimination or to receive additional information, please call 1-800-251-3589 or visit www.tn.gov/humanrights.

The mission of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission is safeguarding individuals from discrimination through education and enforcement.