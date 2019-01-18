Dicamba Stewardship Training in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Before Tennessee applicators can apply low-volatile versions of dicamba herbicide in 2019, they must first attend an approved dicamba-specific training.

University of Tennessee Extension will offer a dicamba stewardship training across multiple locations, dates and platforms. Dicamba training is mandatory for all individuals applying XtendiMax, Engenia or FeXapan, not just the certified applicator. Individuals who completed dicamba training in 2018 will still be required to complete training in 2019.

“The goal of this training module is to get everyone on the same page with regards to dicamba practices,” says Larry Steckel, UT Extension weed specialist and training coordinator, “Therefore, everyone who will be in the sprayer seat applying dicamba in 2019 will have to be trained.”

The one-hour dicamba stewardship training will be held in-person at regional grain conferences and at UT Extension county meetings held across the state. These trainings will begin January 22.

Additionally, the training will soon be available online through K@TE, the university’s learning management system for training and professional development.

The cost of the training is $25.

Go online to the UT Institute of Agriculture’s Dicamba Training Information website (https://ag.tennessee.edu/Pages/Dicamba-Training-Information.aspx) for updates on in-person training dates as well as the link to the online training when it becomes available. You can also contact your local county Extension office for upcoming meeting details or visit UTCrops.com (http://www.utcrops.com).

The training fulfills a portion of the federal requirements to apply XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan. You must have a valid dicamba certification card to apply these pesticides in Tennessee. Participants will receive their dicamba certification card at the training conclusion.

The training will cover best management practices for XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan as well as changes to the 2019 federal and state label for these formulations. Changes to these labels include, new spray application hours, limits on the number of over-the-top applications per season, new tankmix pH directions, and enhanced buffer zones for counties with potential threatened or endangered species.

Because XtendiMax, Engenia and FeXapan are registered as restricted-use pesticides, producers must have private applicator certification in addition to dicamba certification to use these products.

The dates of regional meetings where the dicamba training will be offered are listed below. All training opportunities are located in Tennessee communities.

January 24 – East Tennessee Grain Conference – First Baptist Church, Lenoir City

February 5 – Middle Tennessee Grain Conference – Coffee County Fairgrounds, Manchester

February 7 – West Tennessee Grain Conference – Dyer County Fairgrounds, Dyersburg

February 15 – Cotton Focus – West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center, Jackson

Follow the UT Crops News Blog for weekly updates on additional training opportunities and information on the availability of online training.