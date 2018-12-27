Sec. Hargett Presents Medallion Award to Tennessee First Lady Haslam

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett on Monday presented First Lady Crissy Haslam with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Medallion Award for her work to support the Tennessee State Library and Archives and programs to increase early childhood literacy.

“Crissy Haslam has dedicated her time as Tennessee’s first lady to promoting the love of reading to children and families across the state,” Hargett said. “By creating and maintaining a variety of programs, she has continued to engage parents and children with high quality family reading selections, elevate the love of reading, and connect readers with their public libraries.”

As first lady, Mrs. Haslam’s priorities have focused on encouraging parent engagement in education and reading proficiency for children. She launched the READ20 Book Club, encouraging families to read together for 20 minutes each day and has travelled the state to promote the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation. The first lady has also lent her voice to support the Tennessee Department of Education’s Read to Be Ready literacy campaign, an initiative to prepare children for success by ensuring they are proficient readers by third grade.

“It has been a great honor and joy for me to spend the past eight years championing early literacy and supporting the work of educators and librarians across the state,” Haslam said. “I am grateful to all those I’ve encountered along the way who work tirelessly to ensure that all Tennessee children have a bright future of lifelong reading and learning.”

The NASS Medallion Award recognizes outstanding service and dedication to furthering the mission of the National Association of Secretaries of State. Individual secretaries of state may present the award to honor individuals in their state who promote the goals of NASS in one or more of four areas: elections, civic education, service to state government, or a commitment of giving.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) is a division of the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office. It collects and preserves books and records of historical, documentary and reference value, and promotes library and archival development throughout the state. The TSLA also supports literacy through educational reading programs for children and adults.