Congressman Jim Cooper’s Statement on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis

Rep. Jim Cooper (TN-05) issued the following statement on the passing of his colleague and friend, Congressman John Lewis. “I’d never met a living Saint until I met John Lewis. He lived the virtues of humility, empathy and kindness more than anyone alive today. He also dearly loved Nashville from his school days at American Baptist and Fisk,” Rep. Jim Cooper said. “He learned his activism here and the radical strategy of non-violence taught by Rev. James Lawson. We are still far from the Beloved Community my friend John worked so hard to build, but we are much, much closer than we would have been without him.”