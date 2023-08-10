WASHINGTON, DC — The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently unveiled and dedicated a memorial plaque in the memorial garden at its National Headquarters honoring the life and legacy of DAR member Lena Santos Ferguson (1928-2004). Mrs. Ferguson was instrumental in creating changes within DAR to help the organization become more diverse, inclusive and supportive of its members of color.

“Lena Santos Ferguson was a pioneer, a change maker, and a woman who opened doors of opportunity for others,” said DAR President General Pamela Wright at the memorial dedication.

“Her courage and grace brought attention to the need to overcome prejudice and intolerance. She was an inspiration to so many and her advocacy and efforts for change led to DAR becoming a more inclusive and better organization, and for that we are so very grateful,” said Mrs. Wright.

The dedication of the memorial plaque followed the annual Daughters Tribute Wreath Laying Ceremony. The events took place during the DAR annual convention, DAR Continental Congress, when more than 4,000 members from around the world attend week-long events at the organization’s headquarters. Greyson Mann, left, and Serena Ferguson, 2nd left, pose with Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) President General Pamela Wright for the dedication of a plaque in the memorial garden at its National Headquarters in Washington, D.C., honoring the life and legacy of DAR member Lena Santos Ferguson (1928-2004). Photos by Erika Nizborski

Ferguson’s struggle to become a member of DAR lasted from 1980 to 1983 after her initial application was not advanced by a DAR chapter. After she became a DAR member-at-large, an agreement was reached in 1984 that resulted in DAR revising its National Bylaws to bar discrimination by any of its chapters on the basis of race or creed.

Another major goal of the agreement was to reconnect Black families to lost Revolutionary War heritage, and as a result of Mrs. Ferguson’s advocacy, DAR started a project to focus more research on Revolutionary War Patriots of color. The research that began in the 1980s expanded into the long-term Forgotten Patriots project to identify African Americans, Native Americans and individuals of mixed heritage who supported the struggle for independence. This effort led to a series of different publications on the topic including the 874-page resource book, Forgotten Patriots: African American and American Indian Patriots in the Revolutionary War.

Additionally, at Ferguson’s proposal, DAR began scholarships supporting students of color in the Washington, D.C., community studying nursing or physical therapy. For more than two decades, Mrs. Ferguson served as the National Vice Chair overseeing these DAR scholarships, taking great pride in awarding them annually.

In Ferguson’s honor, DAR renamed the scholarship in 2023 as the DAR-Lena Ferguson Scholarship. The scholarship award was increased to $5,000 and it is given to two nursing students attending the University of the District of Columbia. Details regarding this scholarship can be found on the DAR Scholarships public webpage at dar.org/DARLenaFergusonScholarship.

One of the largest patriotic women’s service organizations in the world, DAR has 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more.

For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.