Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical Group is excited to announce that Dr. Michael Gunn is joining Meharry Medical College and that his Obstetrics & Gynecology practice will be a Meharry Medical Group Practice.

Starting in April, Dr. Gunn will be taking a well-deserved vacation. During the time he is on vacation, Madalyn Meadors, NP and Meharry OB-GYN physicians will staff Dr. Gunn’s office in the St. Thomas Midtown 20th Ave. Building at 300 20th Ave. N., Suite 607, Nashville, TN.



Dr. Gunn is working closely with Meharry physicians to ensure the transition is as seamless as possible for patients during his absence.



Meharry’s board-certified Women’s Health providers are excited to meet Dr. Gunn’s patients and provide the outstanding, nurturing care Meharry is known for.

Patients will be seen at Dr. Gunn’s Midtown office at 300 20th Ave. N #607, Nashville, TN 37203.

Patients who have questions or need to schedule an appointment should call 615-329-1245.