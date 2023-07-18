Polls are now open all across Davidson County. There are 106 candidates on the ballot for mayor, vice mayor, and 40 Metro Council seats.

A government-issued ID is required. Campaign or candidate gear inside the polling location. You can use your mobile device to help you vote in the booth. By law, you’re allowed up to 3 hours of time off from your employer to go vote but give them notice in advance.

Early voting begins today and runs through Saturday, July 29. Election Day is Thursday, August 3rd. Here’s a full list of voting locations and hours, which vary by day:

Early Voting Locations

All locations are open for the full early voting period.

Belle Meade City Hall, 4705 Harding Pk, Nashville, TN 37205

Bellevue Library, 720 Baugh Rd, Nashville, TN 37221

Bordeaux Library, 4000 Clarksville Pk, Nashville, TN 37218**

Casa Azafrán Community Center, 2195 Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211

Edmondson Pike Library, 5501 Edmondson Pk, Nashville, TN 37211

Goodlettsville Community Center, 200 Memorial Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072**

Green Hills Library, 3701 Benham Ave, Nashville, TN 37215

Hermitage Library, 3700 James Kay Ln, Hermitage, TN 37076

Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37210

Madison Library, 610 Gallatin Pk. S, Madison, TN 37115**

Margaret Maddox East YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pk, Nashville, TN 37216**

Southeast Library, 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy, Antioch, TN 37013**

**Located in Senate District 19

Early Voting Dates & Times

FRIDAY, JULY 14 • 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 15 • 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

MONDAY, JULY 17 • 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

TUESDAY, JULY 18 • 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 • 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

THURSDAY, JULY 20 • 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

FRIDAY, JULY 21 • 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 22 • 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

MONDAY, JULY 24 • 8:00 AM – 5:30 PM

TUESDAY, JULY 25 • 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 • 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

THURSDAY, JULY 27 • 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

FRIDAY, JULY 28 • 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

SATURDAY, JULY 29 • 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Voting Resources

Unsure what district you live in?

Special Elections

If you live in House District 51, there’s a special Democratic primary to replace the late Rep. Bill Beck. Aftyn Behn is on the ballot, as well as Anthony Davis.