Ebony’s Parent Company Ousts CEO

By Journal-isms

AUSTIN, TX — The board of directors of the company that owns Ebony magazine — troubled since the venerable publication was bought by a Black-owned Austin, Texas-based company from the founding Johnson Publishing Co. in 2016, has ousted its CEO, the company announced on Sunday.

“The board decided to end [the] leadership” of Willard Jackson Jr., Jacob Walthour Jr., newly elected board chairman and a black-owned asset manager, told Journal-isms by telephone.

The four-member board of Ebony Media Holdings had contracted with an independent counsel to review transactions “and felt there was enough there to effect change immediately,” Walthour said. He cited Jackson’s failure to follow procedures, such as securing board approval for certain transactions, and acknowledged, “there is that possibility that the issues are referred to the regular agencies and authorities.

“We weren’t getting the level of transparency that we were accustomed to,” Walthour said, “and it raised a set of red flags.”

Gibson, co-founder and chairman of African-American-owned Clear View Group, which purchased Ebony, left management of the franchise two years ago but remains on the Ebony board, Walthour said.

Under Gibson and Jackson, Ebony was taken to court by writers who had not been paid; the magazine was difficult to find on newsstands, and in 2017, it laid off nearly all of its masthead — as many as a dozen key members of its editorial team. The Chicago mainstay said it was consolidating editorial operations with sister publication Jet in Los Angeles.

The publication’s operations are now in Houston. Walthour is based in Newark, N.J.

In addition, “Ebony no longer offers a print edition,” spokesperson Jennifer Farmer told Journal-isms.

In its statement, the company said “The board of directors will appoint an interim CEO and operating committee. It will continue to assess all structural, managerial, and financial facets of the organization with an eye toward amplifying the current calls for economic and racial justice and equality. As part of the board’s engagement, they are prioritizing the payment of delinquent compensation to EBONY employees and expect to make announcement soon.”

As for Jet magazine, once a significant part of the company but which ended its print edition in 2014 to go digital, Farmer said, “We are in the early stages of developing a broader JET campaign.”

With Jackson out, the remaining board members are Walthour of Newark, N.J.-based Blueprint Capital Advisers, John C. Robinson, president and CEO of Atlanta-based Consequent Capital Management, and Gibson, co-founder (with Jackson) of Houston-based CVG Group.

The future of the print publication will rest on an evaluation of the three pillars of the company, Walthour said — the print magazine, the digital operation and the Ebony Power 100, its annual fundraising gala to honor “beautiful black excellence.”

Walthor’s firm was in the news less than two weeks ago when it sued New Jersey for racial bias, saying officials told it that the state’s pension was averse to hiring money-management firms owned by people of color.

“Blueprint Capital Advisors is one of the few U.S. investment firms founded by African-Americans,” Dawn Lim reported June 23 for the Wall Street Journal.

“The Newark firm said in court documents Tuesday that New Jersey’s pension office ‘usurped’ its ideas and hired money-management giant BlackRock Inc. to run Blueprint’s strategy. Blueprint alleges pension staff made efforts to block it from investing state money and turned against the firm after it spoke up about being treated unfairly. Blueprint was eventually hired to run money for New Jersey, but under terms that it describes as ‘punitive.’