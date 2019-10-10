American Baptist College First Lady Recognized

NASHVILLE, TN — Mrs. Jackie Harris, First Lady of American Baptist College, along with her husband, Dr. Forrest Harris, Sr. has served in that capacity for 20 years. Dr. Harris, Sr. became president in 1999.

Hosted by First Lady of Meharry Medical College, Phyllis Hildreth, J.D., the event was filled with love, appreciation and Joy. Mrs. Hildreth explained, “It was a pleasure to recognize First Lady Jackie Harris on this milestone occasion.”

Co-chairs of the event were Mrs. Dot Berry and Mrs. Eleanor Graves. Mrs. Berry could not

attend because of a planned trip out of the country. However, Mrs. Graves explained, “Give her of the fruit of her hands; and let her own works praise her in the gates. I welcome you as we together honor this outstanding First Lady. Kind, loving, hard working, quiet,and strong, she has a heart for her students and works tirelessly for causes she embraces, such as a healthy lifestyle.”

In her remarks, Harris thanked the program participants and members of the audience, which included the Honoroable retired State Senator Thelma Harper and TSU President Dr. Glenda Glover, “I

am humbled for this occasion and appreciate those who coordinated and implemented this event on my behalf. I appreciate each of you. Our 20 years have been full of peace and joy, and working to push for a healthy lifestyle for the students at ABC.

A nurse by training, she retired from Vanderbilt University and now directs ABC’s Health & Wellness Center.