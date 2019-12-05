Fisk Names SVP University Official to Oversee Institutional Advancement, Enrollment

By Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University has announced the promotion of Dr. Jens Frederiksen to senior vice president for institutional advancement and enrollment.

According to a release, Frederiksen’s responsibilities include university fundraising, enrollment management, corporate relations and career development.

Frederiksen assumed the role of vice president of institutional advancement in 2016. Since then, fundraising has increased “dramatically” year over year, culminating in a record $10.7 million for the previous fiscal year, the release notes.

Also during this time span, alumni giving participation has risen to about 35 percent from 21 percent. In addition, Frederiksen has helped land “multiple key federal grants” and was instrumental in recently securing the largest incoming Fisk freshman class in more than 10 years.

Frederiksen received his undergraduate degrees in economics, political science, history and philosophy from Vanderbilt University. He also earned a master’s degree in social and political thought before completing his master’s and PhD degrees in political science — all from Vanderbilt.

“Jens has more than proven his worth to Fisk University, and we believe he has much more to contribute to our success,” Fisk President Kevin Rome said in the release.