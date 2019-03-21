Fisk Partnership Launches Undergrad Scholars Program

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University, one of the nation’s historically black colleges and the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville, Tennessee, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP recently announced the launch of the Cravath Scholars program.

The program, which will support high-achieving Fisk students studying across a range of disciplines, strengthens Cravath’s historical ties to the University as the Firm celebrates its bicentennial. Scholars will be supported with tuition assistance and a summer internship in Cravath’s New York office, including training and mentorship opportunities.

Kevin Rome, Sr., Ph.D., President of Fisk University, said, “It is with the support of institutions like Cravath, Google, HCA and Ingram Industries that we are able to provide our students access to resources and experiences that will shape their paths in life long after graduation. We are proud to have Cravath as our partner in establishing this very special Scholars program.”

Established shortly after the end of the Civil War, Fisk University’s founders included noted abolitionist Reverend Erastus Milo Cravath, whose son, Paul Drennan Cravath, would go on to become a named partner in the Firm. Erastus Cravath served as the first President of the University, a role he held for more than two decades, raising his family on the grounds of the Fisk campus.

Sharing his father’s passion for the mission of the school, Paul Cravath served in various leadership roles at Fisk for 45 years. “From its mandate in the aftermath of the Civil War to its illustrious roster of alumni, including W.E.B. Du Bois, Ida B. Wells-Barnett and Congressman John Lewis, Fisk University has played a crucial role in the progress of the United States,” said Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath’s Presiding Partner. “It is an honor to celebrate our shared history in our bicentennial year, and to have the opportunity to contribute to the education and development of another generation of Fisk students.”

Founded in 1866, Fisk University is committed to the success of scholars and leaders with global perspective, producing graduates from diverse backgrounds with the integrity and intellect required for substantive contributions to society. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP was founded in 1819 and is widely recognized as one of the world’s premier law firms. The Firm has 546 lawyers in New York City and London.