HCA Helping Fisk’s Best Students in $1M, 4-Year Program

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, TN — Fisk University and HCA Healthcare have created a $1 million scholarship program with internships for high-achieving Fisk students, both institutions said Monday.

The program — HCA Healthcare Scholars at Fisk University — includes guest lecturers from HCA to prepare students who would consider a healthcare career, Fisk and HCA said in a joint announcement.

HCA has committed $1 million over four years to HCA Healthcare Scholars at Fisk University, one of America’s historically black colleges and the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville.

“This partnership with HCA Healthcare will provide invaluable exposure and experience for our students,” Fisk University President Kevin Rome, Sr. said. “Fisk is deeply committed to the success of its graduates.”

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen is enthusiastic about strengthening HCA’s relationship with Fisk for students’ educational opportunities. “Our partnership … demonstrates our continued efforts in developing a diverse pipeline of top talent right here,” said Hazen, who leads the Nashville-based corporation.

Launched this summer, the program supports students studying subjects including business, computer science, biology and psychology, HCA Healthcare said. HCA values diverse backgrounds among patients, physicians and colleagues. It’s committed to providing exceptional care built on inclusion, compassion, dignity and respect.

The new program is “part of our continued commitment to diversity and inclusion,” HCA Healthcare Vice President of Cultural Development and Inclusion Sherri Neal said. “The goal … is to cultivate Fisk students throughout their studies by complementing their academic abilities with professional development experiences at HCA Healthcare.”

,Founded in 1968, HCA created a model for hospital care in the United States to improve hospitals, patient-focused care and the practice of medicine. It’s clinical studies include one that demonstrated full-term delivery of babies is healthier than early elective delivery. HCA identified clinical protocols to significantly reduce bloodstream infections in intensive care patients. As a learning health system, HCA uses more than 31 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. HCA facilities include surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics at 184 hospitals and nearly 2,000 sites of care in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1866, Fisk University is a private, liberal arts university at 1000 17th Ave., North. Fisk is sixth among the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), U.S. News & World Report stated this year. In 2018, Washington Monthly ranked Fisk first in America among HBCUs for social mobility and third nationally among small liberal arts colleges for research expenditures. The university states it’s always been focused on student success and outcomes, and that it excels at preparing a highly motivated student body for prosperous professional careers and elite graduate schools. From the classroom to the boardroom, a Fisk education gives students tools to turn passions into careers, and prepare them to make a difference in their lives, communities, and the world. See www.fisk.edu.