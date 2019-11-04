Lady Bulldogs Give Davis First Collegiate Win

Head coach Janine Davis celebrate birthday with a win.

By Scott Wallace

Sports Information Director Fisk University

NASHVILLE- Senior Jayla Long scored 18 points, junior power forward Kennedi Stephens added 14 points off the bench and sophomore forward Ileah Chambly recorded a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Fisk University Lady Bulldogs defeated the Cumberland University Lady Phoenix 64-56 in a physical match-up at Fisk. The Lady Bulldogs never trailed in the game to give head coach Janine Davis her first collegiate win as a head coach on her birthday.

“I am so proud of them,” said Davis. “They gave me a gift that I will never forget. They played their hearts out for me today. I told them that we had to out tough them. Our post players showed up big.”

Fisk took a 37-30 lead into halftime and stretched the lead to 13 on a Stephens basket with 32 seconds to go in the quarter. The Lady Phoenix went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 53-47 with 8:27 left in regulation. The Lady Bulldogs then went on a 5-0 run to put the game away. Long also played well on defense contributing seven rebounds and eight steals.

“We just had to keep our composure as a team,” said Long. “I always anticipate the pass. I think about where they want to pass the ball.”

Chambly also contributed on defense with four steals to go along with her career high 16 rebounds.

“My concern was making sure that they didn’t outrebound us,” said Chambly. “We had to stay in the passing lanes to get steals because they have some shooters. Kennedi being back helped with

our toughness. Her post moves and rebounding made it easier for us.”

Cumberland (Tenn.) (56)

Kerrice Watson 1-7 1-2 3, Britany Miller 2-8 3-4 7, Devon Burns 2-6 1-2 6, Bree Thibeault 4-6 0-1 8, Kennedy Powell 1-4 1-2 3, Mackenzie Trouten 2-9 5-6 10, Gracie Bush 0-2 0-0 0, Lucy Chilcut 0-2 0-0 0, Ashlyn Pittman 2-6 0-0 4, Lauren King 3-9 0-0 8, Gracie Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Abby Morgan 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 19-65 12-19 56

Fisk (Tenn.) (64)

Jasmine Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Miyana Foree 3-12 1-2 7, Jayla Long 8-10 1-3 18, Jerreca Browning 1-2 0-0 2, Dominique Lee 2-12 0-0 5, Kennedi Stephens 7-13 0-1 14, Ti’Ara Clark 1-1 0-0 2, Ileah Chambly 5-12 2-4 12, Mya Allen 1-5 0-2 2, Kayla Bennett-Shaffer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 4-12 64

FG%: Cumberland (Tenn.) .292, Fisk (Tenn.) .414. 3-pt FG:Cumberland (Tenn.) 6-26 (Watson 0-4, Burns 1-4, Powell 0-2, Trouten 1-4, Bush 0-1, Pittman 0-2, King 2-5, Morgan 2-4), Fisk (Tenn.) 2-12 (Foree 0-5, Long 1-1, Lee 1-4, Allen 0-2). Rebounds: Cumberland (Tenn.) 46 (Miller 13), Fisk (Tenn.) 46 (Chambly 16). Fouls Cumberland (Tenn.) 16, Fisk (Tenn.) 18. Fouled out: none. Technical: STEPHENS. Assists: Cumberland (Tenn.) 14 (Burns 4), Fisk (Tenn.) 16 (Long 6). Steals: Cumberland (Tenn.) 15 (Trouten 3, Johnson 3), Fisk (Tenn.) 17 (Long 8). Blocked shots: Cumberland (Tenn.) 0, Fisk (Tenn.) 3 (Browning 1, Chambly 1, Bennett-Shaffer 1). Turnovers: Cumberland (Tenn.) 28, Fisk (Tenn.) 2