Meharry Takes Tobacco Money to Study Vaping

The CDC said 193 people in 22 states have reported vaping-related injuries since June. One man recently died in Illinois. Photo courtesy Jason Henry.

Meharry Medical College is taking $7.5 million from an electronic cigarette company to do long-term studies on vaping. Since 2015, Meharry, Fisk, TSU, and 31 other HBCUs have had tobacco-free policies in effect on their campuses.

At Meharry that doesn’t seem to apply to research paid for by big tobacco. The school asked San Francisco-based Juul Labs, Inc. to fund the work and JUUL agreed.

At a town hall meeting at Meharry Wednesday, August 21, a panel of experts and Meharry Senior V-P Patrick Johnson discussed the new partnership. Meharry students asked

“We want to build a research center around the social determinants of health,” said Johnson. He said vaping studies would be part of bigger research plans at Meharry’s new center.

“We know it going to be the future but what does it mean? We have no idea what it means. It’s a brand new product. It’s a brand new something on the market and no one has begun longitudinal studies on it,” Johnson said.

For decades tobacco companies marketed menthol cigarettes to black consumers with brands like Kool, Salem, and Newport. Cigarettes kill 47,000 African Americans every year, six times more than die from guns.

Johnson said research lagged behind the harsh realities of smoking, diabetes, and AIDS for at least a decade before scientists began to study their effects in black communities. Meharry started looking for corporate partners three years ago to study the new vaping trend.

“We don’t know what vaping is going to look like but what I want to know ‘Is our community going to be the last to know, good or bad?’ …. I don’t know either way period but I want to study it,” he said.

The FDA hasn’t regulated e-cigarettes as it did with cigarettes in 2009. Vaping is popular with the young. In 2017, it increased among high schoolers by 78% and by 48% among middle schoolers.

Truth Initiative says JUUL accounts for three-quarters of the U.S. e-cigarette market. They say the company is marketing to consumers as young as 8 years old and driving a new epidemic with some of the highest nicotine content available in e-cigarettes.

Patrick did not disclose much about the agreement between JUUL and Meharry. He did say the money came with no strings attached. Meharry can choose the research areas, design the studies, own the data, and publish its research wherever it likes.

Dr. Phil Gardiner from the Tobacco Related Disease Research Program at University of California said most medical journals will not publish research articles funded by big tobacco.

“When the tobacco industry funds research it usually comes out in its favor,” Gardner said.

According to an article in the December 2018 issue of Preventive Medicine, just 7.7% of 94 tobacco-funded e-cigarette research studies concluded electronic cigarettes were harmful.

A June 2018 review of 404 research papers on electronic cigarettes in Tobacco Induced Diseases, found research papers favorable to e-cigarette use were more likely to have a conflict of interest. Bias exists when the primary benefit of research is influenced by a secondary benefit such as a profit motive.

Johnson said Meharry officials looked at the deal carefully and decided to accept it. “$7.5 million isn’t necessarily a lot of money,” said Gardiner. He suggested Meharry give it back and instead tap federal sources like the NIH, CDC, and the FDA to study vaping.

“Meharry doesn’t have to be supported by the tobacco industry to be in the forefront. They can find some other way to do it. That research has been going on and will continue to go on,” Gardiner said.

Scientists know vaping causes a build-up of platelets in the blood that can lead to heart attacks. Studies also show that tiny nanoparticles from vaping get to the brain just like tobacco smoke and cause addiction. The FDA is investigating seizures related to vaping. The Center for Disease Control said 193 people in 22 states have reported vaping-related injuries since June.

Last week the first death occurred in Illinois from a mysterious lung disease doctors say was linked to vaping. They ruled out any infectious disease and said the cause was some caustic agent inhaled into the lungs. The American Vaping Association said “tainted, black-market THC products” were to blame and called on federal officials to clear nicotine vaping products of suspicion.

According to Truth Initiative JUUL spent more than $1 million in the second quarter of 2019 lobbying Congress to block FDA regulation of e-cigarettes. They market their product as an alternative to cigarettes but the company has not applied to the FDA to be approved as a product to help smokers quit.

In two days of congressional testimony earlier this year, company executives said JUUL products help adults quit smoking cigarettes but then under close questioning said that JUUL is “not a cessation product”.

“There’s no clinical trial proving that JUUL devices help adults quit smoking cigarettes. None,” said Sen. Dick Durbin during the hearing. Yet the idea persists.

Is vaping a way to quit smoking or is it just another way to be addicted to tobacco? The contradictory testimony delivered by JUUL executives to Congress was very much like the mixed message Johnson delivered to the audience at Meharry last week. He said he didn’t know if e-cigarettes were good or bad, maybe they could be tweaked to aid in quitting, but he didn’t want to be the last to find out.

Such talk illustrates the dilemma facing HBCUs that take money from companies like JUUL: will they start to justify a deadly product or at least pull their punches about its harmful effects?

“Do you really want to make this a cessation tool?” asked Gardiner. “You can’t be selling it on line, selling it in grocery stores, selling it in a thousand different flavors. That’s not a cessation tool. That’s a candy bar,” he said.

Lillian Maddox-Whitehead coordinates the Tobacco Prevention Program for the Metro Public Health Department. She canvasses retail tobacco outlets and studies where and how stores display tobacco products. She also runs tobacco cessation programs in subsidized housing complexes around the city.

“People ask me whether or not they should use e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool. I encourage them not to do it because when they are not able to afford those products they just go back to smoking regular cigarettes. It happens quite often,” she said.

Public health officials like Maddox-Whitehead and tobacco-related disease experts like Gardiner know what current research already tells us and what more vaping studies will conclude: e-cigarettes are bad for you and an unlimited number of flavors won’t make you less addicted to nicotine.

“It’s unfortunate that an HBCU is taking money from the tobacco industry and the tobacco industry is the main killer of black folks,” said Gardiner.