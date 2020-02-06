Tigers, Predators Kickoff “$1M In 1 Month” Campaign

By Lucas Johnson

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands drumline and New Direction Gospel Choir headlined “TSU Night” at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. The event kicked off a historic, long-term partnership between the university and the Nashville Predators to raise $1 million during Black History Month for student scholarships, and more.

“This is an exciting night for TSU,” said TSU President Glenda Glover in a live broadcast before the Predators’ game against the Vegas Golden Knights. “This is a time to raise $1

million in one month for our students, our need-based students, our merit-based students. These are amazing students with promising careers, and we need to do our best to help them graduate and go on to make the best contributions to society.”

The choir performed the national anthem, and the drumline entertained Predators’ fans before the game and throughout it.

Fan Kenny Scribner said he saw the Aristocrat of Bands perform at football games and was looking forward to seeing the drumline. He also thinks the partnership between TSU and the Predators is a good idea.

“Anytime you help the students it’s a good deal,” Scribner said.

TSU and the Predators announced their partnership on Thursday. The Predators organization made the first donation to the campaign, as well as an additional $100,000 of in-kind assets to help spread awareness to the initiative.

Money raised from the campaign will provide both merit-based and need-based scholarships for TSU students. Approximately 500 scholarships will be awarded to students in an average amount of $2,000. About 90 percent of TSU students receive some form of financial aid.

The university and the Predators will also work together on providing internships.

“With the help of the most passionate fan base in all of sports and the Nashville Predators organization, we are proud to partner with Tennessee State University on this life-changing education initiative,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said Thursday. “When you combine two great things – the education of the next generation with our passionate fan base, we know that strong goals seem to be more achievable, and that’s what we are hoping to do with this campaign.”

Also Saturday night was the Big Blue Old School Concert hosted by TSU Student Affairs. Portions of the proceeds will go toward the fundraising campaign.

A month of campaign activities includes the TSU Alumni Chapter Challenge Feb. 1-7; Faculty/Staff Challenge Feb. 8-14; TSU Divine Nine Fraternity and Sorority Challenge Feb. 15-21; TSU Sunday Day of Giving on Feb. 23; and TSU Colleges Challenge Feb. 22-29.

To donate, visit http://www.tnstate.edu/1million1month or text TSU1MIL to 41444. #TSU1million1month, @TSU1million1month