Equality in Honor Sought in Pulaski

The Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen meets at noon on Tuesday in City Hall, 203 South First St., where it's to consider a petition to honor the late J.R. McClure who taught school, coached sports and announced games in the Giles County seat.

By Clint Confehr

PULASKI, TN — The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled for a vote Tuesday on a petition to honor a Black man the same way a Caucasian is honored.

The Sam Davis Park football announcer’s booth has a plaque at its entrance to honor a former Giles County High School football announcer, the late Caucasian, Bill Holt.

A petition coordinated by John Finch Nelson, a graduate of Bridgeforth High School — it was closed as a result of integration in 1965 — asks for equal treatment for the late Joe Rivers McClure, a Black man who is well-remembered as a superior announcer by nearly 120 people who attended Bridgeforth.

Pulaski’s board meets Sept. 8 at noon in City Hall, 203 South First St.

“It is the long-held feeling of the Black citizens of Giles County and the alumni of the former Bridgeforth High School that the beloved and revered Mr. J.R. McClure, who for 40 years was the only voice for the Bridgeforth Blue Devil Football Team, has never been recognized as one of the football ‘giants’ in announcing games…” the petition states, noting those sports events’ venue is a city park named for Sam Davis.

Davis owned slaves and was hanged as a Confederate spy on Pulaski’s Public Square. A separate petition calls for renaming the park and removing Davis’ statue from Giles County’s Courthouse lawn. An Equality March in August sought renaming of Sam Davis Stadium at Pulaski High School. Before August, Alderman Hardin Franklin told fellow board members that statue removal in Pulaski was an issue. Pulaski Citizen publisher Scott Stewart on June 24 reported the board discussed its opportunity to “add to” recognition of local history. Telling a “fuller story” is what community leaders are doing in Franklin because of a Confederate statue there. This week’s Pulaski board agenda was set Sept. 1. The Citizen and Nelson report Tuesday’s meeting offers an opportunity to “add to” public displays about local history.

Born in 1921 at Pulaski, McClure graduated with honors from Tennessee A&I State College (now Tennessee State University), fought in World War II, and returned home to start his 42-year career in education. As the stadium announcer at Bridgeforth High School football games, McClure was responsible for increased attendance because of his “witty quips” during his play-by-play calls, according to the petition to be considered Tuesday.

Those accomplishments and more justify the request that McClure’s name be added for identification of the announcer’s booth at Sam Davis Park stadium, according to the petition.

