Face Coverings Are Now Mandatory in Davidson County

The Metro Board of Health voted Friday June 26, 2020 to require anyone out in the public in Davidson County to wear face coverings or masks. The board made the vote during an emergency meeting. The motion passed 4-0.”We need to do all we can to save the lives of Nashvillians,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Board of Health said. The meeting was called after 232 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Davidson County, raising the 14-day average case count to 153. Metro Public Health reports 8,876 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Davidson County on Friday. During the emergency meeting, board members agreed wearing a mask will help battle COVID-19 and prevent Nashville from moving backwards on its reopening plan.