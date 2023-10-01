By Peter White

Nashville, TN – When you get an anonymous text, it could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information. It’s called “phishing” and if you take the bait, you’re likely to lose some money.

“It’s generally just an attempt to steal a consumer’s information, personal information, financial information, passwords,” say Ben Davidson. He’s an attorney at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) . His job is fighting fraud and protecting consumers.

“The most familiar form is an email-based phishing attack,” says Davidson. In 2022, the most frequently used method was texting.

Scammers will attempt to gain your trust and convince you to engage with them.

They might send you an offer to become a secret shopper at Whole Foods by clicking on a link. Or you get an email from someone who claims to be from Microsoft; a PDF invoice is attached for something you didn’t order. There is a number to call for help.

Don’t make that call. Report it to the FTC instead. If you get a suspicious text, forward it to 7726 (SPAM), use your phone’s report junk feature, or report it to the FTC here: www.ReportFraud.gov The FTC Consumer Sentinel Network collects fraud reports and answers frequently asked questions here: https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/consumer-sentinel-network

Most smart phones can filter out spam and block messages from unknown senders. Your wireless provider may have a tool to block call and text messages. A call-blocking app can do the same thing.

“Phishing is changing and taking on new forms, particularly text-based fishing. And phishing that is enhanced through AI,” Davidson says.

Scammers keep up with the latest technology and have learned to fake voices. They take an audio file or phone message, clone it, and then make a fake phone call or leave a fake phone message. A family emergency scam succeeds when someone is fooled into sending money to help the “caller” out. The voice sounds genuine but it is an imposter and there is no family emergency.

There is a quick way to make sure the call is genuine. “Just ask a challenge question,” Davidson suggests. And it doesn’t have to be anything fancy like a password that your family has arranged ahead of time.

“If I ask my wife, tell me something about me, convince me you’re you, it should be easy for her to do. She knows so much about me, you know? What are our kids’ names? Who’s our next door neighbor? What did we have for dinner last night?”

“As a consumer protection lawyer, I am paranoid. I see fraud everywhere.” While Davidson warnings may seem a bit overblown, the dangers are real and it doesn’t hurt to stay alert for scams.

“If someone calls you and asks for money, asking these sorts of questions to make sure you’re talking to the person that they claim, is a really good idea.”

The FTC Consumer Sentinel Network tracks the latest trends in fraud. Losses to scammers posing as legitimate businesses in 2020 was $196 million; in 2021 consumers reported losing $453 million; last year it was $660 million.

Fake delivery scams are common. Scammers will send consumers a text posing as the U.S. Post Office, UPS, or Fedex. The message will say: If you still want to receive this package please update your information. But there is no package waiting to be delivered, so don’t respond. It’s a scam. You can verify by calling the delivery service in question and find out if they really do have a package for you.

In the first half of 2023, social media accounted for the highest amount of reported losses ($658 million) but scammers using phones accounted for the highest median per person loss of $1,400. Based on the number of consumer reports in 2022, text was the most common contact method used by scammers

Davison tells people to slow down because scammers tell their victims to act right away but very few things in life are real emergencies that require immediate attention. However, falling for a scam is one of those times. The quicker you act to protect your bank account, the better your chances of not losing anything. Call the bank to cancel your credit or debit card right away. And you can do other things to protect yourself from phishing attacks.

“Make sure that your computer is using security software and that your cell phone is automatically updating its operating system. There are known vulnerabilities that are uncovered all of the time. And these patches and updates are important to make sure that you won’t fall victim,” Davidson says.

He suggests using multi-factor authentication on your email, social media, or financial accounts.

“That’s really just an added level of security. It might take you a little while longer to log on but that level of protection is really important, particularly with how common and how sophisticated phishing attacks are these days.”

Rosario Mendez is an attorney with the FTC’s Division of Consumer and Business Education. If you get scammed, Mendez says you should go here: reportfraud.ftc.gov

You can report what happened and learn what to do next.

“If you act quickly, you may be able to recover some money, especially if you paid with a gift card. The latest payment technology allows companies to block a payment, so if you act as soon as you realize that you paid a scammer with a gift card, you may be able to recover your money,” Mendez says.

The FTC’s fraud website has information for contacting the company that you used, specifically, the gift card company. If you used an iTunes gift card to pay a scammer, you would contact iTunes; if you use Google gift cards to pay you can contact Google and the information you need is on that website.

If you wired money, Mendez says contact the same company that you used to wire money; if you paid with cryptocurrency, contact the company that you used to transfer it.

“Scammers really want to use cryptocurrency, gift cards, and wire transfers

because they know that the money can get there very quickly.

“If someone’s asking you to pay that way, those are the main signs that you are dealing with a scammer,” Mendez says.

Even if you didn’t fall for a scam, or if you almost did, or saw one, letting the FTC know exactly what happened is important, Mendez says.

“There could be an investigation or it could be something to help us see the patterns so that we can alert people about the new tricks and trends.”