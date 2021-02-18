First Black Woman MTA Driver Dies in Nashville from COVID-19

The Labor movement in Middle TN mourns the loss of retired ATU Local 1235 retiree Elizabeth Duff who died from complications from COVID-19.

Duff was Nashville’s first Black woman to become a bus operator.

Born and raised in Nashville, Duff was always intrigued by the city buses. As a kid, she would just sit on the bus and watch the driver do his job. Her first driving job was with Chevrolet Courtesy car, and it was one of her clients that put the bug in her ear about driving for MTA.

During Black History Month in 2018, Duff was recognized by ATU Local 1235 for her extraordinary service to the city of Nashville. While she was no longer an active member Duff was a beloved member of the local ATU and her loss will be deeply felt by all its members.