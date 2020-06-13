First Horizon Foundation Gives $500K to Support Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Relief Efforts

NASHVILLE, TN — First Horizon Foundation announced today that it is giving a total of $500,000 in support of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations throughout Middle Tennessee. The funding will be distributed locally to select organizations that provide meals, educational, healthcare and emergency assistance in the region.

Local leadership analyzed current data outlining the biggest needs of Middle Tennessee residents, which include financial services, food security and emergency services. Organizations were chosen based on the number of individuals and families they serve who were impacted during this health care crisis. Some of these organizations and initiatives include:

Boys & Girls Clubs – Distributing meals to members and local families facing food insecurity as well as providing virtual learning programs for students.

Meharry Medical Center – Providing rapid and consistent medical intervention through testing, assessment and research for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nashville Food Project – Providing thousands of nutritious meals through partners serving children, families and seniors.

Salvation Army – Providing meals through community feeding sites for those living outside of shelters and services.

Second Harvest Food Bank – Supporting emergency food distribution including for seniors and school aged children. Expanding the Emergency Food Box program that includes 2-3 days of staple food items for those at multiple sites.

YMCA – Distributing food in partnership with Metro Nashville Public Schools including more than 2,200 meals at four sites each weekday as well as taking meals directly to the apartment complexes of families who lack transportation.

“When people can’t work, they lose access to healthy food, essential supplies, healthcare and educational opportunities for themselves and their families,” said Carol Yochem, Middle Tennessee Region President of First Horizon Bank, a subsidiary of First Horizon National Corporation. “It is our intent to fund the relief efforts to get supplies into the hands of the people in our communities that need it the most.”

The special COVID-19 relief funds being provided are in addition to the foundation’s annual charitable giving grants.

The donation represents part of the $2.5 million the foundation has given to nonprofits for relief throughout its footprint.