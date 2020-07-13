Governor Lee Issues Statement about Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust

July 13, 2020
Protestors called for the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from state Capitol early this week.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement regarding the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust: “I commend members of the State Capitol Commission for taking up the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust issue and arriving at a thoughtful resolution that provides important historical context for the bust at the State Museum. Scripture implores us to live in peaceful unity and I believe today’s actions reflect this and our commitment to remembering all parts of our past.” The controversial bust of the Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader
will be removed from the Capitol and placed in a museum.
