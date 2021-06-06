Grammy Award Winning Music ﻿ Icon Jody Watley Stops By The Tamron Hall Show Monday, June 7

(Nationwide) – Music icon Jody Watley, one of the architects of 21st century pop stopped by The Tamron Hall Show to talk about her iconic looks everyone has come to know and love, her expanding signature home line, complete with candles and fragrances, “The Jody Watley Experience” display coming to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville and more!

Watch the interview on Monday, June 7th!

Jody Watley is also the first-ever membership ambassador for NMAAM.

