Grant Awarded to American Baptist College by The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announced $2,246,667 in grants to 350 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2020 annual grant making process.

American Baptist College (ABC) has received a $12,500 grant that will be used to support the Career Development Center and will directly help to provide ABC students with the requisite competencies for a successful transition into the workplace.

This project aligns with the mission of the College to educate, graduate, and prepare diverse students for Christian leadership, service, and social

justice in the world. ABC President, Dr. Forrest Harris said, “We are honored to partner with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support our students, as we prepare them for the world of work.”

“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofits organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.

Students at American Baptist College pursue various academic programs from Theological Studies to Civic & Entrepreneurial Leadership, as they prepare to become social change agents in their communities and the world.

“This grant will assist our students in making that all-important positive impression, as they seek jobs and leadership roles in their selected fields of endeavor, now and far into their career, ” said Richard Jackson, Executive Vice President.

More information on the grant process is online at www.cfmt.org.