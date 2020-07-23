HBCU Schools are Losing Fall Sports

The NFL and much of the NCAA continues to act as though football season won’t be affected by the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, but HBCU schools are largely taking action and deciding on their own to forego football. Last week the MEAC decided not only to suspend football, but all fall sports. They said winter sports would proceed as scheduled under the guidance of health and safety professionals, but there would be zero sports happening this fall.

A press release by the MEAC cited the recent increase in COVID-19 on the East Coast and data showing that minority communities are disproportionately affected. The MEAC consists entirely of historically Black institutions, including North Carolina A&T and N. C. Central.

“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas said in making the announcement. “Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.”

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, who is also the Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, also said in the release that member institutions will continue to plan ongoing engagments with student-athletes in support of their physical and mental health.Frederick also said that potential financial consequences of not having fall sports had very little impact on the decision.

“The health and safety was a primary driver, and to be quite honest, the only driver,” Frederick said. “Most certainly, we’re going to take some type of a financial hit, but we think the health and safety of our athletes and the staff around them is the thing that’s most important for us, so we needed to make sure that we took care of them.”

The MEAC action follows on the heels of Grambling and Southern announcing they wouldn’t play any football games this season. A report was circulated at the end of last week saying that the SWAC would also be suspending fall sports, but it was denied by the league’s Commissioner Charles McClelland. The SWAC is expanding in 2021 with the additions of Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman. Morehouse had also previously announced it would not have football this fall.

It’s quite interesting that thus far only the Ivy and Patriot leagues, the two least profitable organizations in “bigtime” college football and two leagues who don’t give athletic scholarships or have separate athletic facilities. have been the only ones to openly declare they won’t field football teams.

TSU, an HBCU that’s a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, has lost four games off its schedule, but still has that conference slate remaining. As is the case with all other conferences and leagues, football is the biggest draw and most profitable sport for the MEAC and SWAC teams. They are going to take some huge losses, especially because they won’t the option or luxury of playing away games at Power-5 conference schools that are always guaranteed money makers.

Yet they’re showing more concern for their players than their bottom line. Let’s see if others in the NCAA follow their lead.