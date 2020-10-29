Integrity Dental’s Dr. Butler-Mitchell Receives Distinguished Dental Award

October 29, 2020
Dr. Jacqueline Butler-Mitchell

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Jacqueline Butler-Mitchell received the Fred C. Fielder, D.D.S. Distinguished Dentist Award during the 145th virtual Convocation of Meharry Medical College on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The Fielder Award honors the late Dr. Fred Fielder, former Chair of the Department of Operative Dentistry, and Dean Emeritus of the School of Dentistry. It is given to an alumnus of the School of Dentistry who has demonstrated leadership and personal commitment to the mission of service to Meharry through the exemplary practice of dentistry.

