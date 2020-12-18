Israeli Jeweler Works With Nanochip the Size of a Rice Grain with Entire Hebrew Scriptures

The 24-book Hebrew Scriptures contain 929 chapters and 1.2 million letters. A new line of jewelry from Israel, TANAOR, puts all of that on a tiny silicon chip incorporated into rings, bracelets, necklaces and accessories.

The idea originated with Israeli attorney and former Miss Israel contestant Magali Moldawsky, 34, whose family has been in the diamond business since 1946.

Magali read about scientists at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology who created a silicon chip the size of a grain of rice that contained the entire text of the Bible. The late Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres gave the chip as a gift to Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. Another copy was displayed at Jerusalem’s Shrine of the Book museum.

Magali immediately thought of the possibilities for jewelry. She and her mother, Aviva, worked with scientists at the Tel Aviv University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology to develop a Bible chip that could be mass produced for pieces they would design.

TANAOR’s Freedom Bracelet with its Bible on a chip. Photo courtesy of TANAOR

A nanochip with the entire Hebrew scriptures on it, at Tel Aviv University. Photo courtesy of TANAOR

“Magali wanted to do something old and new—the Bible and the most modern technology–so you can wear your roots and tradition in an up-to-date piece of jewelry,” says Aviva.

They launched TANAOR Nano Bible Jewelry in January 2018. The name is an acronym for Tanach (Hebrew for “Bible”), nano and or (Hebrew for “light”).

The collection was piloted in limited retail outlets such as museum gift shops and now is sold exclusively online. Orders have come in from North America, Europe and Australia.

The Moldawskys donate 10 percent of profits to needy families and medical research, including cancer research in Israel.

A gift with meaning

The main TANAOR collection ranges in price from $119 for the Blessing Pen to $215 for the Reflection Ring. A new luxury collection incorporating gold and diamonds ranges from $735 to $4,567.

Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity affirming that the chip was inspected and contains the entire biblical text.

Magali and Aviva say they were surprised to discover that one of the bestselling items is for men–the Stability and Energy bracelets that come in a variety of colored bands. They also sell cufflinks and tie clips.

The Hebrew text of the Bible gets put onto a nanochip at Tel Aviv University. Photo courtesy of TANAOR

TANAOR Nano Bible Jewelry bracelets are popular for men. Photo courtesy of TANAOR

A newly launched collection of men’s necklaces ($879-$889) proved so popular on its trial run in Israel that it will soon be added to TANAOR’s international website.

Mostly, it’s women who are buying these items for the men in their lives.

“I think it makes sense because women are always seeking presents for men and it’s hard,” says Magali.“This is a present that has meaning.”

For women, the bestseller is the Tree of Life pendant ($179). Also popular is a ring incorporating a biblical symbol of healing (from Number 21:8).

The Healing Serpent Ring. Photo courtesy of TANAOR



The Necklace of Blessing ($195) is a favorite item among Christian customers. It is a wearable bottle that can be filled with Holy Land soil or water from the Jordan River.

“Our vision is to bring people together through our jewelry,” adds Magali.

“No matter what your politics are, whether you are religious or not, this reminds us that we have the same roots, history and values. And people from different countries wearing TANAOR now have a link that connects them.”

The Moldawsky women partnered with Israeli mentalist Lior Suchardon and produced a collection under his name, worn by the likes of actor Michael Douglas.

“Celebrities have everything,” says Magali, “but this is not a matter of money or prestige. It has a meaning that is more spiritual.”

Israeli Women Embed Nanochip Bible in Jewelry appeared first on ISRAEL21c.

(Edited by Annie Yanofsky and David Martosko)







The post Israeli Jeweler Works With Nanochip the Size of a Rice Grain with Entire Hebrew Scriptures appeared first on Zenger News.