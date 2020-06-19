John Bolton’s Book Exposes Trump as a Liar

Former national security adviser John Bolton’s published memoir of his tenure in the White House levels some serious charges about President Trump’s words and conduct in office during his time on the job. Bolton flat out calls him a liar regarding the Ukraine, how he began campaigning for China to help with the 2020 election and he details President Trumps addiction to chaos, how he embraced America’s enemies, his made for TV showmanship and the ridicule by Trumps staff who laughed and criticized him behind his back. “The Room Where it Happened,” is a memoir over 500 pages long, details the president’s fraught relationship with foreign leaders and his juvenile approach to foreign policy objectives, as experienced by Bolton. At various points in the book, he describes himself as “flabbergasted” or stunned by things the president said or tweeted. Mr. Trump and the White House have claimed Bolton made things up, while the director of national intelligence and the Justice Department accuse Bolton of wrongly publishing classified information.