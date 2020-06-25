Kaepernick’s Knee..Said it All

By Pastor Howard E. Jones, Jr.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started his taking a knee demonstration in 2016, in an effort to bring awareness to the unspeakable crimes and killings inflicted on African Americans by the police — men and women who took an oath to serve and protect. Kaepernick’s action resulted in him losing his position and being ousted from the NFL. He made a public statement to the world for men who looked like him. He willingly sacrificed because he knew something should be said and something should be done.

He was criticized by those who took his stance out of context and said he disgraced the national anthem and was not patriotic. Nothing was further from the truth. His goal was to bring attention to systemic racism that exists in this nation.

Now, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless killing by then Police Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, during protests and acts of healing, citizens and police are taking a “Kaepernick knee.” Now, the nation is listening.

Kaepernick took a knee for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Daniel Hambrick, Jocques Clemmons, David McAtee, Botham Jean, Philando Castille, Eric Garner, Quanice Hayes, Mike Brown, Sandra Bland, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice, and many others who have been killed by law enforcement officers or vigilante enforcement individuals, claiming to have the law on their side.

Kaepernick took a knee. If we had fought harder for his cause that is ours, if the nation had taken his cause seriously and not condemned him, if the NFL had only listened, perhaps some lives would have been saved, because Kaepernick took a knee for them. Perhaps we could have taken a knee to prevent the knee of Officer Chauvin from killing. His was a knee of destruction, not a knee to save lives.

During the medal ceremony at the 1968 Olympics in México City, two African American athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, each raised a black-gloved fist during the playing of the U.S. national anthem to protest racial inequities in the United States. The nation was already deeply divided over the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights movement. The serial traumas of 1968 — the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the beating of protesters during the Democratic National Convention by Chicago police, and more – put those rifts into sharp focus.

What the Olympics medalists did in 1968 was bold then, just as Kaepernick’s knee was bold in 2016. If only someone would have listened, perhaps positive actions could have taken place and many killings would not have happened.

The Olympic medalists raised their fists and Kaepernick took a knee. The question is, what stance will you take? What is your action? What is your solution? Is the solution defund police departments, more social programs, mental health programs, cultural competency training, or all of the above and more? I submit we must listen to all the voices, work together, develop a solid plan to implement, and yes, take a knee, perhaps two, to pray, so we can breathe for the lives of all humankind.

Howard E. Jones serves as the Senior Pastor of Fairfield M.B. Church in Goodlettsville and is an assistant principal at Strafford High School in the MNPS system. He conducts the Lifting the Lid Leadership Call, weekday mornings at 6 a.m. 712-775-8972 Ext. 199029349.