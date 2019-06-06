<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

By Tribune Staff

The new 2019 Buick Envision AWD Premium II is ready for vacation season 2019, especially for those who choose to hit the highway this summer. This SUV offers plenty of space and more than ample amenities to go around. There’s responsive performance, intelligent innovations and an impeccably tailored interior hushed by QuietTuningTM technology. Yes, thanks to this amazing new technology, you can enjoy conversations with your passengers, quiet time for yourself or fully appreciate the audiophile-caliber sound from the available Bose ® premium audio system with seven speakers and amplifier. The QuietTuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation, uses triple door sealing, acoustic laminated glass in the windshield and front windows, specific suspension tuning and many other measures to help reduce, block and absorb unwanted noise.

And when temps start to cool down, at the touch of a button you can warm the cushions and seatbacks. Rear passengers can choose from 3 levels of warmth. Front seat passengers enjoy 8-way power adjustable seating with power lumbar support. If you’re looking to stay cool instead, the whole process works in reverse to help cool down drivers and passengers.

On the exterior, Envision offers a design that athletic but still elegant. There’s a bold new grille to LED-accented headlamps and new low-profile LED-enhanced taillamps.

Your rear compartment occupants are not an afterthought as an Envision passenger. They can also sit back and relax thanks to Envision’s sliding second-row seating with adjustable recline plus, they have access to power ports for smartphones and other personal devices.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $43,600 MPG: 20 city / 25 highway