The new 2019 Cadillac XT4 AWD Premium continues the infamous Cadillac brand that represents luxury, class and comfort. Plus, there’s confidence in design and performance. Owners can also happily enjoy an abundance of technology and conveniences.

The XT4 has amazing acceleration, and that’s thanks to a sophisticated 9-speed automatic transmission provides both efficiency and intelligent power delivery, enhancing your drive. There’s Striking new front and rear LED signature lighting remain distinctively Cadillac.

As with the Cadillac tradition, there’s first-class comfort for all passengers. There’s a thoughtfully created interior provides segment-leading rear leg room and knee clearance for backseat passengers. There’s elegant seating comes with crafted stitching patterns that accent the armrests and other interior surfaces. Plus, this vehicle is built with beauty. The elevated design can be personally stylized with authentic interior décor choices of metallized aluminum, diamond cut aluminum, carbon-fiber or wood.

Other Standard features from a long list of many include:

• 18” 10-spoke alloy wheels with Bright Silver finish

• Bright accent grille with galvano surround

• StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system with traction control

• HD Rear Vision Camera – When in Reverse, provides the driver a high-resolution image display of the scene directly behind the vehicle on the infotainment screen to help the driver park and avoid nearby objects during low-speed maneuvering.

One of the really outstanding cool features about the XT is the Universal Home Remote with 3 programmable channels. This handy and helpful device allows drivers to conveniently activate compatible devices such as garage door openers, security systems, and home automation devices from inside your vehicle.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: $41,795 – MPG: 22 city / 29 highway