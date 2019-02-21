<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N46002.3168384TENNESSEETRIBUNE/B22100191.236139694;abr=!ie;sz=728x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

It’s all about time. Daylight Savings Time will end next month, bringing spring time in the air. So, now is the time to take a look and consider the new 2019 Genesis G70 2.0 Sport

It’s a vehicle for any season or time of the year, with sleek headlamps that merge with wide hood lines and distinctive character lines to create a lasting impression. A playfully ascending trunk end, combined with a sporty bumper, completes G70’s dynamic beauty.

The advanced high strength steel (AHSS) is found throughout the vehicle. G70 offers the highest degree of car body rigidity in its class by increasing the average strength of the body. It reduced the weight of the hood, front bumper beam, engine room strut bar, and package tray center panel by using aluminum and maximized

Look for aerodynamic performance each time you’re behind the wheel of the G70. Ground clearance, vehicle height, rear glass angle, and the height and slanting of the trunk have been carefully fine-tuned. In addition, a full length under cover that shields the lower part of the vehicle minimizes air resistance and delivers best-in-class aerodynamic performance.

The Drive mode control system offers drivers plenty of options. Drivers can switch between Comfort, Eco, Sport, Smart, or Custom driving modes according to personal preference or driving situation. G70 offers exceptional driving and riding comfort by optimizing power distribution for each driving mode.

The automated Highway Driving Assist (HDA) system helps control the speed of the car and keeps the vehicle in the lane while driving on the highway by using comprehensive information such as distance from the car ahead, lanes, and navigation-based speed limit, eliminating the need to step on the brakes or the accelerator during long distance travel or while driving through congestion.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP: From $37,900 MPG: 18/City – 22/Hwy