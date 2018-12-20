If a new car isn’t under the tree, it’s ok. Consider starting the new year with a 2019 Genesis G70 2.0T Sport. This sporty vehicle offers a blend of athletic styling, performance and smart technology. In fact, it’s already been named MotorTrend’s 2019 Car of the Year®

This ve sophisticated all-wheel drive system works in sync with Dynamic Torque Vectoring Control to deliver enhanced stability and quicker response on slippery roads. A standard 2.0L turbocharged GDI 4-cylinder engine delivers an exhilarating 252 hp.

In typical Genesis fashion, all of their most advanced safety features and technology, like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, are standard.

The Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go helps keep the car stay in flow with traffic. The G70’s Smart Cruise Control’s front-mounted radar sensor detects the distance to the car ahead, automatically maintaining your distance and speed from that vehicle. Even after a full stop, speed and distance control is re-engaged when the car ahead starts moving again. Smart technology that’s also safe!

As I was driving, I felt in sync with the vehicle thanks to advanced, fully integrated technologies that includes Heads-up Display, a Surround View Monitor and a large screen navigation.

One of the many high-tech entities of the G70 Sport are the side mirrors that automatically open up, as the driver approaches the vehicle—a motion detector type feature that’s really cool and convenient.

THE NUMBERS: MSRP – Starting at $37,900 – MPG: 18 city / 28 highway