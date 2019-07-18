The new 2019 Jeep® Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4×4 stays true to its long heritage. It’s all there in one package—upgrades and improvements that are ready for the highway or the local streetways. The iconic rough and rugged power Jeep is known for, is combined with sporty new features and the latest technology. The infamous Jeep round headlamps and seven-slot grille at the front, as well as the full-size spare tire and “bolt-on”- look taillamps at the rear.

The latest Wrangler boasts a fold-down windshield that’s simpler to fold down or up–it only requires removal of four bolts. It’s outfitted with wheels and fenders that elevate every trim. Sleek body-color fenders are standard on the Sahara.

Inside of the Sahara offers a high-tech audio experience with nine speakers, including an overhead sound bar, all-weather subwoofer and 552-watt amplifier. The system is enhanced by Active Noise Cancellation.

Every Wrangler is engineered for exceptional off-road performance, and its Trail Rated® badge assures that Wrangler can master the toughest road and weather conditions. In your Trail Rated Jeep® Wrangler, you’re in command of exclusive, authentic four-wheel-drive (4WD) capability.

There’s an 8-speed automatic transmission with smooth, quick efficiency. This transmission provides additional gears with no gain in weight, enhanced acceleration with reduced fuel consumption, and increased torque with added strength to pull.

eTorque Technology efficient feature and the 2.0L engine offers fuelsaving/energy-generating functions that includes auto stop/start, electric power assist, extended fuel shutoff, transmission shift management, intelligent battery charging and regenerative braking. Wrangler Unlimited can confidently tow up to 3,500 lb when properly equipped with the available Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group.

True to Wrangler tradition, the 2019 models are designed with a wash-out interior. You can easily wash away leftover interior mud and grime thanks to the removable carpet and new one-way floor drain valves.

MSRP: about $51,215 – MPG: 22/City 24/Hwy