2019 Lexus UX 250h F Sport

The first-ever 2019 Lexus UX is here and it’s a lot to be excited about. The new UX 250h AWD combines a high-output electric motor with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine for added power and delivers a 39-MPG combined estimate, the best of all non-plug-in SUVs. It also includes all-wheel drive. If your budget allows you to go even more high tech, there’s an available Lexus-first Predictive Efficient Drive4 that learns your driving patterns and adapts to your commute. This advanced system is the first in the world to sync with available Navigation to automatically determine when to rely on battery power alone to conserve fuel and when to recharge the battery, seamlessly switching between the two power sources.

The new UX has a styling with striking triple-beam LED headlamp and integrated daytime running light design, featuring aerodynamic taillamps that blend 120 LEDs into one continuous line.

This Lexus excels even in the tightest spaces. It has more than ample cargo and cabin space to fit everything and everyone you’ll want to take on your next weekend adventure with 21.7 cu ft. Featuring generous rear legroom and 60/40-split folding rear seats, the UX also offers additional compartments in the cargo area, as well as a 110V power outlet, wireless charger and four USB17 ports throughout the cabin.

The controls are intuitively positioned toward you—with an enhanced Remote Touchpad and audio switches ergonomically located in the palm rest area. There’s a unique merging of traditional Japanese aesthetics with contemporary luxury. Even the dash is thoughtfully designed. Its design was inspired by the Japanese architectural concept of marrying the inside with the outside, known as ‘engawa,’ which appears to flow seamlessly into the hood.

MSRP: starting at $34,150 – MPG: 27/City – 39/Hwy